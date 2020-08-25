Active Covid-19 cases drop to four-digits

ISLAMABAD: There are now 9,031 active Covid-19 patients in the country as 278,425 people have recovered from the disease, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, 450 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the country, raising the tally of cases to 293,711. Nine new deaths have also been reported during this period, lifting the death toll to 6, 255.

As many as 24,231 samples were tested for the presence of Covid-19, out of which 450 turned out to be positive.

More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted across the country thus far. Out of 1,128 patients under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, 117 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has directed the provinces to expedite administrative measures to ensure adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus and security measures during Muharram-ul-Haram gatherings and processions.

Speaking at the video-link meeting of NCOC, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar directed all provincial governments as well as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to closely monitor the situation of Covid-19 during Muharram.

The forum was informed about the gatherings and processions taking place in different parts of the country from 1st of Muharram.

The provincial chief secretaries briefed the forum through video-link about measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus during Muharram.