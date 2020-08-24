Wang Yi uses signature People’s Republic’s Elbow to finish off Shah Mehmood Qureshi

HAIKOU: Standing at the shoulders of his incapacitated opponent, dramatically smelling what was cooking at the time and swinging his arms across the chest, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday, bounced off one rope, hopped over the downed body, bounced against the other rope, lifted his leg in an electrifying manner and exaggerated the drop of an elbow on the chest of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, to finish him off, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

The signature finishing move, also known as the People’s Republic’s Elbow, was carried out behind the scenes of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, signaling an elbow-dropping, high impact, diplomatic knockout for the visiting opponent.

“If you smellll…” began Yi, flicking his tongue, adding “…llll what The Wang is cooking” after delivering the knockout elbow drop, much to the excitement of the limited attendance allowed outside the temporarily created wrestling ring in the Haikou diplomatic enclave, maintaining social distancing in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

After the successful pin and triumph, Yi lifted Qureshi up and the two posed for an image touching their elbows as a tribute to the People’s Republic’s Elbow.

At press time, Yi tossed his elbow pad to the visiting delegation participating in the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, having forgotten to do it earlier.