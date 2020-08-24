Top FBR officers grilled for not solving the complaints of people

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Office has been visibly annoyed over 10 senior officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) not solving the complaints of people.

According to information available with this scribe, the 10 senior officers included member customs policy Dr Javed Ghani, who is now chairman FBR, DG Customs Intelligence, chief collector Balochistan, chief commissioner IR Karachi, chief collector Islamabad, DG Customs Karachi, Member customs operations and chief commissioner IR Faisalabad.

Officials said that the tax department has submitted the performance report to the PM delivery unit subsequently the report has been presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the report, Pakistan Citizen Portal has completed the scrutiny of the dashboard of 68 Fbr officers and 10 senior officers have also been sent displeasure letters and directed to improve their performance to solve the complaints of people.

The report further states that PM office has warned of strict action if performance remains unsatisfactory.