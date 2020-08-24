The law and a sense of duty

Upholding the oath taken by Judges

“I am ashamed the law is such an ass” appears in George Chapman’s play “Revenge for Honour” written in 1654. However, this phrase gained popularity in Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist in 1838: “If the law supposes that, the law is a ass—a idiot.” Both the law and the English language have changed over time. Perhaps except for the fact that one party, the one that loses a case, always thinks that the law is an ass. While the party that wins, is all praise for the courts and the country’s justice system.

Consider the saying of Emperor Justinian that “Justice is the constant and perpetual wish to render to everyone his due.” Thus justice essentially means to be just, to be fair. That is the duty of the courts to ensure to be fair and thus help governments in keeping peace by punishing crime and resolving civil disputes so people do not take matters into their own hands. That the law and order is maintained. The idea of justice contains two basic rules, also called the Rules of Natural Justice, which simply mean: everyone is entitled to a fair trial and must be allowed to speak in his defence; and that the judge must be impartial. The Magna Carta, article 40 says “To no one will we sell, to no one will we refuse or delay, right or justice.” While most systems in the world try their best to uphold the rules of natural justice it is generally the second part where they go wrong, if at all. So in my view it is the duty of the courts to keep the second part intact through it’s hierarchy.

The Chief Justice of any Supreme Court is required to devote his/her energy to the substance of its decisions along with the mechanics of the Court and the supervision of the subordinate judiciary. Unfortunately, during this century, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has witnessed some of its Chief Justices who became preoccupied by the grandeur of the position and lost focus on the essential duties of the court. They neglected their duty towards judicial reforms, training for judicial officers so essential to impart fair decisions, and most importantly the recruitment process of hiring the best available talent as judicial officers.

The United States’ Supreme Court comprises just nine justices including the Chief Justice. William H. Rehnquist, the sixteenth Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court died in September 2005 and was succeeded by John G. Roberts Jr. as the seventeenth Chief Justice on September 29, 2005 at around age 50. Chief Justice Rehnquist was obsessed with getting through the Court’s business and all justices complied with his obsession out of respect and a little fear. One of the obsessions was to start the business of the Court on time no matter what.

On one Sunday in the winter of 1998 Washington D.C. was hit by a freak snowstorm which deposited some 21 inches of snow on the ground. The city historically dealt pretty badly with even small amounts of snow so the Federal Government was shut down the following day (Monday). But the Chief Justice thought that the Court should never give in to such elements and ordered Monday arguments to proceed as planned and that jeeps be sent to the homes of justices to bring them to work. The roads were impassable, however, justices conceded to this and one of them, Antonin Scalia, had to walk almost half a mile in waist deep snow to get to the jeep that already had another passenger, justice Anthony M. Kennedy. Worried that they might be late and the business of the Court might be delayed Antonin Scalia said to the driver of the jeep “By the powers invested in me, I authorize you to run these lights!” However, Anthony M. Kennedy warned “Nino, we do not have the power to run a red light”. They were still able to reach the Court at 9.30 with a half hour to spare.

Another court car went to fetch Stephen G. Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg who lived near each other. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had decided to wear a long skirt and high heels and found it difficult to walk in snow to get to the car. The driver of the car had to lift the tiny justice in his arms and brought her to the car. (Later Ginsburg wrote a letter of recommendation for this driver’s admission to law school.) Except for David H. Souter all other justices were on time and the business of the Court commenced as scheduled at 10.00. Chief Justice Rehnquist made no mention of the weather and proceeded with the case of an injured railroad employee with the judgment written by Justice Clarence Thomas. Remember that this was the time when Clinton v. Jones was also pending hearing before the Supreme Court in which Supreme Court some days later held that a sitting President of the United States of America has no immunity from civil litigation against him/her.

We can take the following lessons from this short story:

The first responsibility of a judge and the court is towards dispensation of justice, without delay, fear or favor. Come hail, come storm, come snow the courts must function. The first duty of the lawyers is similar to that of the judge-assistance to the court for dispensation of justice, without delay or legal rigmarole or personal excuses. Justice for ordinary people takes precedence over anything else. In a civilized society, even a sitting judge of the Supreme Court is not empowered to break the stop light.

This is a whole mindset towards upholding the constitution, upholding the oath taken by judges and the lawyers, the rights of the little guys and doing what is required of you without any delay, fear or favor. The time is always right to do the right thing.