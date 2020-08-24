Sure of leading Pakistan’s first experience with hybrid (true-false) journalism: Kamran Khan

KARACHI: One of Pakistan’s most distinguished fusion journalists, Kamran Khan, the President and Editor-in-Chief for the Dunya Media Group, says that he is becoming increasingly confident about continuing to lead Pakistan’s new experience with journalism.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, Kamran Khan, the leading light of Pakistani media, who in the past two years has redefined the profession and taken the media to unprecedented highs, said that he is going to lead the assault on the most chronic issues.

“Kamran Khan is ever more sure leading Pakistan’s first experience of a hybrid (true-false) journalism to defeat chorionic issues ranging from ethics to facts,” said Kamran Khan during the interview with The Dependent, addressing himself with his name and in the third person pronoun, which is his preferred mode of communication with himself.

“Throughout his 150-minutes interview with me Monday, he exuded unmatched confidence!” Kamran Khan further added, leaving this scribe confused as to whether this line was supposed to be written by the scribe for Mr Khan, or if it was to be quoted as his own comment, and an example of the unmatched confidence, in the interview.

At press time, Mr Khan lauded this scribe for the way this interview was conducted and said the scribe had all the making of a leading hybrid journalist.