Strengthening business ties among people of Pakistan-China top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Urging the Chinese business houses to establish their regional offices in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that strengthening business to business ties among the people of the both countries is a foremost priority of the government.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Chinese investors along with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing who called on him on Monday.

Welcoming the representatives of leading Chinese companies, the premier said that Pakistan accords great importance to strengthening its relations with China. He assured the Chinese investors that his government will accord highest priority to the provision of every possible facilitation to them. He reiterated that Pakistan and China have a shared destiny.

The Chinese investors thanked PM Imran for his personal interest in facilitating Chinese investors and the business community in Pakistan. They expressed satisfaction over business-friendly policies of the present government especially in improving ease of doing business.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador said that various reforms introduced at policy and implementation level have enhanced confidence of the Chinese business community and Pakistan is being looked as a major partner in development in the post Covid-19 environment.