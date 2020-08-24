Sinking under weight of incompetence

PTI needs to strengthen Parliament

A few telephone calls by former PM Nawaz Sharif to opposition leaders have led to alarm bells ringing in government quarters.

Meanwhile questions are being raised even in PTI circles why the federal cabinet allowed the former PM to go abroad for treatment, thus giving him a virtual NRO. Unable to answer the questions, Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar told a journalist to contact the Agriculture Department for the answer. In a late-night tweet Mr Akbar had to clarify that his statement did not refer to any national security institution and apologized if it had hurt any individual or institution.

Those who had helped the PTI come to power were assured that with Mr Khan ensconced as PM his admirers among the expatriates would donate billions of dollars at an appeal from him, he reluctant tax dodgers would rush to pay back their dues that they had held back for decades and those holding black money would voluntarily declare their assets. Thus, every institution would get more funds than it had the capacity to spend. When the PM’s vision was found to be no more than a hallucination, this must have disappointed some of his backers. Soon there were other reasons to worry about. There were statements by important PTI functionaries that denigrated the CPEC, sending a wrong message to China. More recently the FM castigated Saudi Arabia and the OIC. In between there was the unguarded statement by Aviation Minister that damaged the reputation of Pakistan’s pilots and led to a ban on PIA flights to many countries.

There are some in PTI who believe there is more to Mr Sharif’s phone calls than meets the eye. While this might be no more than conjecture, this has led to a lot of hullabaloo about getting Mr Sharif extradited. Having failed to bring back Mr Ishaq Dar and a number of others related to the Sharif brothers, Mirza Shahzad Akbar is looking for someone else to bell the cat, maybe the IHC or the NAB. The best way for the PTI to complete its five-year tenure is however to develop working relations with the opposition, take important issues to the NA and make the Parliament strong.