Sindh moves to register seminaries as schools

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced to register all the religous schools (madrasahs) in the province as educational institutions.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the decision was taken at a meeting of the apex committee of the provincial government in light of the National Action Plan (NAP) and other related issues.

Briefing the meeting, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said there were 8,195 religious schools across the province. The committee members, subsequently, agreed on to regularise them as educational institutions through the provincial education department.

According to former Pakistan Madressah Education Board chairman Dr Aamir Tuaseen, almost all religious schools in Sindh were registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, but hundreds of unregistered seminaries were also operating.

In 2016, the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had drafted a “Deeni Madaris Act”. The draft was the first-ever proposed law on the registration of madrasahs in Pakistan. The proposed legislation was aimed at creating a formal mechanism for registering, regulating and facilitating religious seminaries in the province.

The madrasah regulation bill was one of the major components of the National Action Plan devised in 2015 to counter militancy in the country.