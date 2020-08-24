Sindh Assembly passes bill to abolish Capital Value Tax

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed the Sindh Finance Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 to abolish the Capital Value Tax.

The government of Sindh had earlier introduced an amendment in the Sindh Finance Act in the assembly to give incentives to the construction industry and the real estate sector.

The government’s decision to give incentives to the construction sector is expected to promote the construction sector and further 40 related industries, overall boosting the economic activities in the province.

Abolition of the Capital Value Tax (imposed over immovable property transactions) will benefit the construction industry, the real estate sector, and other related businesses by generating opportunities.

Sindh Finance Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 after being passed in the assembly will come into effect with the signing by the governor.