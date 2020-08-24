Imran underscores importance of resolving Kashmir dispute for regional peace

–Alvi urges IPU to play role for protecting Kashmiris; Sanjrani says Pakistan believes in dialogue for resolving issues

–Qureshi says India’s illegal and unilateral actions pose a threat to entire region, says Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

–IPU president expresses resolve to work jointly for promotion of mutual contacts, agrees to promote institutional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, emphasising the important role of the international community and that of Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) key strategic priorities in resolving the ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world, underscored the importance of a just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The prime minister was talking to Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron who called on him during her official visit to Pakistan.

The premier highlighted the growing wave of ‘Hindutva’ under the RSS-BJP dispensation, which had emerged as a serious threat not only for minorities in India but also for regional peace and security.

The prime minister also underscored Pakistan’s long-standing support for a political solution in Afghanistan and a positive contribution towards an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

During the meeting, the prime minister and the IPU president exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to inter-parliamentary cooperation, Covid-19 pandemic, and regional peace and security.

PM Imran appreciated Gabriela’s contribution as IPU president to advance the role of parliaments and parliamentarians and highlighted the role of IPU in facilitating parliamentary diplomacy.

He also highlighted the unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister noted that the government’s emphasis had been on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

“The ‘smart lockdown’ policy and other measures taken by the government had led to a significant improvement in the pandemic situation in Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

IPU URGED TO PROTECT KASHMIRIS:

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the world community to take notice of Indian oppression in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The president expressed these views while talking to the IPU president, who called on him on Monday.

President Alvi said that the people of IOK are in extreme misery as India has unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent people, which is a clear violation of United Nations (UN) resolutions. He expressed the confidence that IPU would play its role to protect the rights of the people of IOK.

Speaking on the occasion, Gabriela, who is also senator for Mexico, said that her country wants to work with Pakistan to promote closer ties in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides emphasised the need to further strengthen bilateral relations in all fields to the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Mexico.

The president expressed the hope that the visit of the visiting dignitary to Pakistan would help strengthen parliamentary relations between the parliament of Pakistan and IPU member parliaments.

DIALOGUE FOR PEACE:

Speaking to the visiting dignitary, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan believes in dialogue for resolution of disputes and progress and development. He said that the IPU provides a way of dialogue for member states to resolve their issues.

The Senate chairman said that Pakistan is striving for regional peace. He said that it is the common agenda of Pakistan and IPU to make the journey of progress pleasant.

He also said that the prevailing circumstances provide vast opportunities for enhanced communication. He added that institutional support will have to be advanced using modern technology.

He said that conflicts like IOK are a constant reminder to double the efforts for lasting peace, security and betterment of humanity. Sanjrani, highlighting human rights violations by the occupation Indian troops in occupied territory, said that peace and development are linked. He added that global peace and development can be attained when special attention is given to vulnerable groups within the poor and destitute.

On the occasion, the IPU president expressed resolve to work jointly for promotion of mutual contacts. She said that Pakistan is an active member of IPU. The two sides agreed to promote institutional cooperation.

‘INDIA JEOPARDISING REGIONAL PEACE’:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to the IPU president, who along with her delegation called on him at the Foreign Office (FO) on Monday, said that Indian Hindutva ideology and unilateral illegal actions in IOK pose a threat to the entire region.

Qureshi said that Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in light of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. He said that unarmed civilians of IOK have been facing Indian atrocities in the form of curfew for the past one year.

The foreign minister urged the IPU and international community to come forward to give innocent Kashmiris their legitimate right, right to self-determination and save them from Indian tyranny.

The foreign minister also apprised the IPU president of the steps being taken by Pakistan, including the smart lockdown, to address the global pandemic challenge.

He commended the services of Gabriela in the supremacy of parliament around the world from the IPU platform.