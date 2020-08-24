PML-N presents white paper to discuss PTI’s ‘incompetence’

–Shehbaz says inflation caused by govt’s policies has brought common man to the ‘brink of destruction’

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took turns to criticise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) performance over the past two years, while presenting a white paper titled “Destruction of national power” in a press conference on Monday.

The opposition party’s top leadership accused the government of ruining the economy of the country through its sheer incompetence and policies that favored the elite. They went on to claim that the people today desire the “old Pakistan”.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif initiated the criticism after he lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government saying that they did not care for the issues of the general public and did not know the basics of governance.

“When we talk about the tabdeeli sarkar (regime of change), we do not find anything to acknowledge but sadness and pain in the past two years,” he said, adding that inflation caused due to the government’s policies had brought the common man “to the brink of destruction”.

He compared this to the tenure of PML-N under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership that carried out “historic development” and completed projects quickly which resulted in the prosperity of the country.

He said that the incumbent government had “ridiculed” the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and levelled allegations against the PML-N, but “not a penny’s worth of corruption could be proven and their plans backfired”.

He said that today sugar was being sold at over Rs100 per kg and was even imported regardless of the fact that the government had allowed exports previously to benefit certain people.

He mentioned that for the first time in 72 years, there was a shortage of wheat in the country even though the harvesting season had no ended, questioning where the millions of tons of wheat that was collected by the government went. “They should know where it went [and was] smuggled to,” he said.

Shehbaz further added that the “biggest shock” to the public was when petroleum prices were raised even though the prices were very low internationally. Additionally, he said that the electricity prices were raised as well to control the circular debt, but they have gone beyond the reach of the common man, he added.

“Enough electricity exists in the country but load-shedding is still ongoing due to this government’s worst incompetence,” the PML-N president alleged.

Shehbaz said that despite the devaluation of the rupee by around 40 percent, no rise in exports was seen and this was the second time in the history of the country for the GDP growth to have gone down below 0, to -0.4pc.

He additionally claimed that the total loans received by the incumbent government in two years equaled all the loans taken during the three tenures of PML-N.

“The ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ has scared away the whole investment community from Peshawar to Karachi with its allegations,” he said.

Shehbaz also accused the government for ending the provision of free medicines to the patients in dire need of it in Punjab. “They [the government] are surrounded by the elite, they are present in the cabinet. Nobody can question them,” he said.

He added that while nobody opposed accountability, “the whole nation is watching the witch-hunting being done in the name of accountability and pushing the opposition to the wall. People are yearning for old Pakistan.”

Listing what he called the government’s “faux pas” on the foreign policy front, Shehbaz said that the government had dismayed China through its comments on CPEC. Commenting on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s remarks regarding Saudi Arabia’s role to raise the issue of occupied Kashmir, he said that they were “so inappropriate they left the mind in shock”.

The country is nosediving despite the unprecedented support the selected government received,” the PML-N leader said. “Was that Pakistan better or this?”

He said that the opposition had extended a hand of cooperation to the government, but the latter had readily spurned it. “Now they need to show results. Saying ‘I will not give NRO’ would not feed people,” Shehbaz concluded.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif highlighted the government’s alleged failures in the foreign policy domain.

He called the annexation of occupied Kashmir by India and the genocide of Muslims being carried out in India, Pakistan’s “biggest foreign policy failure” in the last two years.

“They [government] have done treason with the blood of the martyrs. Kashmiris are praying for Pakistan’s help. This is an abject failure,” he alleged.

“They called us a friend of [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi during our last two years [and] they themselves became a facilitator of [Indian spy] Khulbushan Jadhav,” he added.

The former foreign minister said that the government could have taken its grievances to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) but stated that the body has become “dysfunctional”.

“They (OIC) do not even call a ministerial-level meeting on your request,” Asif said, accusing the government of having failed to further the foreign policy in the region.

“Pakistan [today] stands alone; its friends are not ready to hold its hands due to these unreliable people and because of the foreign policy flip-flop.”

LOSSES IN ENERGY SECTOR:

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, meanwhile, spoke about the government’s shortcomings in the energy sector.

He mentioned that the country’s circular debt stood at Rs1,026 billion at the end of the PML-N tenure in 2018 while it had now reached, Rs2,200 billion. It meant the PTI added nearly 1200bn to the debt in two years while the PML-N added Rs462 billion in five years, Abbasi added.

He said the government was focused on “lying” while Pakistan’s circular debt and liabilities were increasing by Rs1.2 billion on a daily basis.

Abbasi said bills collection which the PML-N government had taken to 94 per cent had now fallen back to 80 per cent while transmission losses from up from 18 per cent to 19 per cent.

Noting that gas prices had been raised by “141 per cent”, the former premier noted that the country’s two main gas companies had both “gone bankrupt” despite rising prices.

“This government’s incompetence in the energy sector has caused losses of thousands of billions,” he said, hinting on corruption in ministries.

Shortly after the PML-N leaders wrapped up their press conference, Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Minister for Industries and Productions Hammad Azhar held their own conference in Islamabad to respond to the claims made by the opposition.

Addressing the media, the information minister said that the PML-N’s comments seemed “hollow” and lacked “substance” for the government to give a detailed response. He added that it was, however, their responsibility to address some of the things they said so that the reality can be presented to the people.

“Shehbaz Sharif has spoken as though he has come from another country. The reality is that they are responsible for all the things that they mentioned,” he said.