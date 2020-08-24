Pakistan Navy acquires most advanced Chinese warship

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: In a sign of deepening strategic ties with Pakistan, China has launched an advanced warship for its navy, the largest it has built for any country, and the first among the four most sophisticated naval platforms it is readying for its closest ally.

Reports suggest the Type 054A/P, a guided missile frigate, is the largest combat ship China has sold to a foreign navy and is “an important milestone” for China’s military export sector.

Type 054A is the best frigate in service with the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), experts say. The warship has a fully loaded displacement of about 4,000 metric tons and is equipped with advanced radars and missiles.

“The Type 054A is a multi-role frigate and is recognised as the backbone of the PLAN fleet of surface combatants with 30 vessels in commission. They have a length of 134 meters, a beam of 16 meters for a displacement of 4,000 tons,” the navalnews.com, a website tracking naval technology, said in a report on the launch.

The acquisition of the warship will double the combat power of the navy’s surface fleet, Chinese state media reported. By 2021, the Pakistan Navy is expected to have three more similar warships in its fleet.

The Chinese state-owned Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai held the launch ceremony for the advanced warship with top officials and naval officers attending the function.

The shipyard is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the largest builder in the country.

The ship launch took place two days after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the grim human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the second round of the China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ dialogue in Hainan.

President Xi Jinping called Pakistan a “good brother” and a “good partner” in a recorded message to his counterpart President Arif Alvi after the meeting.

China and Pakistan’s military ties have rapidly deepened in recent years.

The new version of a fighter aircraft jointly developed by China and Pakistan with upgraded fighting capabilities, for example, made its maiden flight in December and the first batch is set to be inducted by Islamabad in 2020.

The JF-17 Block 3 aircraft was flown above Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan province in December, the Aerospace Knowledge magazine said in a report in January.

The single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft has been developed jointly by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation of China.