Nagran, Kaghan and Shogran tourist hotels sealed as 47 people test positive for Covid-19

The Mansehra District Administration (MDA) sealed all hotels present within tourist hotspots in Shogran, Naran, and Kaghan on Sunday after 47 Covid-19 cases were reported among their staff according to Mansehra Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussain.

He said that as a consequence, 48 hotels, including 22 main businesses and their respective branches, had been sealed at all three tourist spots and the infected patients have been quarantined within the hotels.

He added that the local health department and officials are in the process of tracing and testing those who had come into contact with the patients.

The timeline for reopening of hotels has not been provided by Maqbool, who reinforced that the hotels couldn’t be opened in the current circumstances.

Separately, Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Sunday wrote a letter to MDA expressing that ‘smart lockdown’ must be imposed at five hotels and restaurants in Naran, namely Moon Restaurant, Pak Punjab Tikka House, Diwan-e-Khaas Restaurant, Cecil Hotel, and Mianmore Hotel.

“it is proposed that a ‘smart lockdown’ be imposed on the hotels/restaurants to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” the letter said.

A day earlier, the authority had sealed the businesses after workers had tested positive for Covid-19, however, the letters said that the hotels and restaurants had reopened their businesses despite being sealed, may contribute towards spreading the virus.

The letter stated that “The KDA authorized officer lodged a complaint at Police Post Naran for lodging FIRS but action is yet to be taken”, adding that any such negligence could lead to a failure in the efforts of the government in curbing the virus.

KP TOURIST SPOTS EXPERIENCE RISE IN COVID-19 CASES

In a similar fashion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourist spots have also experienced a marked increase in the number of Covid-19 cases as the government lifted the countrywide restrictions, forcing the local authorities to do random testing of tourists on a large scale.

To ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are practised, the administrations of Hazara and Malakand divisions have launched an extensive operation.

627,000 tourists entered the Hazara and Malakand divisions after the government lifted Covid-19 restrictions, a report by the KP department said.

Since the reopening of hotels, eight districts of Hazara Division have experienced a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to KP health department’s official data.

In the past 12 days after the reopening of tourism, Hazara division reported 372 new cases as compared to the 137 cases reported during the 12 days before the reopening.

“Tourists’ inflow to Abbottabad and Galiyat was high as compared to other areas as more than 356,000 entered the areas in the first 12 days,” the report read.

“We have started conducting random testing of both tourists and hotel workers,” Raza Ali Habib, director-general of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) told a local news agency.

He stated that during the last one week, 1000 tourists were tested. Out of them, 25 had tested positive for Covid-19, he said, adding that the situation was not alarming yet a number of hotels and restaurants in Galiyat have been closed.

“We closed 10 hotel and restaurants in Kaghan after workers tested positive and asked the tourists to shift to other hotels to stop the spread of the virus,” said Muhammad Asif, director-general of the Kaghan Development Authority.

Both the officials said that the administrations of their respective areas had made arrangements for conducting random testing of tourists at main entry points.

Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah called the arrangements satisfactory, adding that the situation in the district was under control.

“As in other parts of the country, Covid-19 cases are declining [in the district],” he said, adding that the administration had started conducting random Covid-19 testing across the district, with a special focus on tourist spots.

“Our lab’s testing capacity is 500 tests and we are conducting 500 tests daily,” he said, adding that officials were working on ensuring the implementation of SOPs.

“We are busy day and night to ensure the implementation of SOPs and the sharp decline in cases shows that our efforts are working.”

The official appealed to tourists to follow SOPs for curbing the spread of the virus and to cooperate with the government.