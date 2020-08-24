NA passes bills to fulfil FATF obligations

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed four bills aimed at fulfilling the obligations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to bring the country out of grey list.

Speaking on the occasion, Babar Awan said that they would not tolerate any hindrance over legislation on matters pertaining to the national interest. He further offered the opposition to sit together to bring more transparency on the role of authority tasked to make arrests under the law.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that they have made an amendment to the anti-money laundering bill, passed in 2007, in order to get Pakistan out from the grey list of the FATF. “We took opposition parties into confidence over every amendment and accepted their proposals for bringing improvement in the bill,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition parties, former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that they had proposed certain amendments in the bill especially regarding its section 10. “We are against the power of arrest in the bill,” he said, adding that such powers could give anyone the authority to make arrests without prior approval of arrest warrants.

He said that under the law, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is tasked to deal with anti-money laundering cases. “Even the apex court has termed the NAB’s performance as unsatisfactory,” he said while terming it a black law and opposing its passage from the NA.

All the amendments moved by the opposition were rejected by the majority of the House.

The bills moved by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan included; The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, will ensure compliance with FATF’s recommendations on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism by strengthening existing laws.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020, is aimed at proper management, supervision and administration of Waqf properties in the capital territory.

The National Assembly was informed that the government is planning to reopen educational institutions from the 15th of the next month.

The House was later prorogued in honour of Muharram-ul-Haram.