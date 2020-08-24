MQM leadership crisis resolved after Dawood Ibrahim revealed to be in Pakistan

The ongoing leadership crisis in the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was resolved after it was revealed that the ‘93 Mumbai-blasts-accused Dawood Ibrahim was in Pakistan.

“In the unfortunate set of circumstances after which we had to let go of the leadership of our Quaid-e-Tehrik, whose name we are not supposed to take again, till instructed otherwise, there was a leadership vacuum,” said convenor Farooq Sattar. “The revelation of Dawood Ibrahim, who by all accounts outbhais our erstwhile bhai, we feel that we finally have a leader for our party.”

“In a metropolis similar in many regards to our City of Lights, Ibrahim Bhai has already shown prowess at the skillset required to lead our esteemed organisation,” he said.

“Yes, he’s still going to have a learning curve, since ‘93 doesn’t hold a candle even to Baldia ‘12, what to speak of the other, better stuff, but still, he will learn,” Sattar added.