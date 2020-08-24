Met issues urban flooding alert for Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department said predicted another spell of rain in Karachi and parts of Sindh from Aug 24 (today) to Aug 27 (Thursday), warning that there was danger of urban flooding yet again.

“There is a prediction of rain because of the system present in Sindh and Rajasthan and the humidity in the Arabian Gulf,” Met director Abdul Qayyum Bhutto said.

He forecast heavy winds and rain in the provincial capital for the next four days, adding that the metropolis, in particular, could experience thunder and heavy rains today and tomorrow.

“There is a danger of urban flooding in Sindh and Karachi,” he said, adding that the province could see between 100–150mm of rain combined during this period.

Karachi has a network of 550 storm-water drains that zig-zag through the metropolis and flow out into the Arabian Sea, but many are obstructed by illegal construction, waste and sludge. The city’s infrastructure is struggling to cope with heavy monsoon rains, as seen this year.

Sardar Sarfaraz, Karachi head of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, said rainfall of as little as 50mm (two inches) could cause urban flooding in some of Karachi’s low-lying areas, with the most recent downpour easily exceeding that across the city.

Meanwhile, the coordination committee comprising representatives of the federal and Sindh governments in its first formal meeting on Saturday decided to remove “soft encroachments” from Karachi’s major stormwater drains.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said of the meeting. “It was decided that the Karachi commissioner and NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority] will jointly launch an operation to remove all soft encroachments from storm-water drains and make it clean.”