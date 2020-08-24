I apologise for apologising for saying agriculture department powerful: Shehzad Akbar

LAHORE: Further clarifying his position on his earlier clarification, PM’s special assistant on accountability Shehzad Akbar has said that he did not mean to imply that the agriculture department is in no position to grant relief.

“I appear to have offended the hardworking people over at the agriculture department, who have taken my first clarification as a slight towards their abilities and competence,” he said, at an emergency press conference.

“I meant no such thing. I only meant to say that they were not involved in anything that was being deemed objectionable but, yes, they could have been, given how they, like us, are working for the betterment of the country and therefore are taking a lot of steps in that direction,” he further clarified.

“What on earth do I mean, you ask,” he said, answering a question at the press conference. “Hold on, let me collect my thoughts…hold on.”

“What I had meant was….and this is…hold on, let me draw this,” he said, scribbling furiously on a piece of paper in front of him.

“No one from our political parties should think the agriculture department cannot grant relief, which even a section officer and inspector from said department can, so treat them with respect,” he said. “But, whatever your think that they have done, that they should not have, was done by us, the PTI government, who are not the agriculture department, and we take full ownership of it.”

“Except when they want the said ownership,” he said. “In fact, just ask the agriculture department this question, will you?”