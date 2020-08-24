Geopolitical analysis, Pakistani style

A guide for the uninitiated

The UAE-Israel peace deal has brought the Armageddon back into people’s living rooms, thanks to our analysts. Not that they had ever let the public forget it completely but in normal circumstances even the greatest Eschatologists among them are forced to content themselves with the analysis of petty national politics, which – let’s face it – is infinitely more boring in comparison. At best they are compelled to make do with Ghazwa-e-Hind, which though exciting is frankly no match for the prospect of death and destruction on a global scale. The journalists who specialize in the End Times have a field day when anything of even nominal importance takes place in the Middle East, like the recent peace deal. All sorts of delicious apocalyptic happenings can then be predicted and looked forward to – things that are gobbled up by their audiences.

Of course, Eschatology-based geopolitical analysis was not invented by us. We have made it a point never to invent anything, and we have been awfully successful at it. What we do however is adopt things invented by others; and sometimes we manage to make them our own.

Many of the fundamentalist Christians have this curious love affair with Israel. They cheer every development that makes it stronger in the hope that it will be destroyed as per the predictions. But they dare not say the last part out loud; so, in the US it is quite an exercise in care and caution. Not that the Jews are unaware of what is going on; but smart people that they are, they know that wishes could hardly harm them.

A brief review of history is in order. From their interpretations of the Old Testament, the Jews first had this idea about one final war where the righteous (the Jews, of course) were going to be victorious. The Christians essentially inherited this idea, making the necessary changes here and there in interpretation. Ironically, they most often cite the Book of Revelation, a book that has not always been thought very highly of when it comes to its place in the scripture – not least by Martin Luther, the initiator of the Protestant Reformation. For when he translated and published the New Testament, he put this book at the back as an appendix. He famously said that the Book of ‘Revelation’ revealed nothing. It soon made its way back as one of the books of the Bible, but the point is that the information contained in it has been doubted (as revelation) in the highest quarters. The Quran too is devoid of any reference to the Armageddon as it is told by many Muslims today, and this fact must have disturbed the early Muslims no end when they realized that they had no answer to the stories told by the Jews and the Christians. Not for long however, because very soon they had also developed an extensive narrative regarding the End Times, which was more or less the same as that of the Christians (the return of the Christ and everything) – only the identity of the winning and the losing groups conveniently switched.

Eschatology-based geopolitical analysis is a very old and influential genre in the United States.

On this count, the Pakistani Eschatologists enjoy a distinct advantage over their US counterparts. With nobody except Muslims in their audience, they can be blunt about the process as well as the result. With any development in the Middle East, they can claim with impunity that the realization of Greater Israel has come one step closer. They know that their audiences are not very keen on Greater Israel (as a matter of fact they are not huge fans of the current-sized Israel either), but they also know that they appreciate that as a necessary step toward the larger good at the end.

But keen observers of human psychology that they are, they also realize that their audiences also need something here and now. To make it more palatable for them in the present, they predict with exemplary chutzpah the impending collapse of this country or the imminent fragmentation of that one. And whatever the development, they are smart enough to point out how some prophetic narration or the other has come true with its coming to pass. Also, they are apt to tell their listeners how Pakistan’s geostrategic location has just become even more important. For good measure, they also announce the advent of a new bloc (often reproduced ad-nauseum on the social media as ‘block’ by their passionate fans) in which Pakistan is sure to play a pivotal role. Our Eschatologists have a profitable thing going, and they have earned every bit of their popularity.