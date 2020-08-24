Fawad says Nawaz will be taken directly to prison upon return

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be taken to the same prison he was incarcerated at before leaving for London the moment he lands in Pakistan.

The minister, in a statement, said that the court has changed the surety in the case, but it needs to summon Shehbaz Sharif to discuss his brother’s return.

“First of all, Nawaz was serving jail time so when he returns, he will go back to jail. Secondly, Nawaz will do plea bargain and return the money [he allegedly looted],” said the minister.

Chaudhry stated that Nawaz had been disqualified by the apex court and cannot contest elections.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan reacted to Chaudhry’s statement, and said that Nawaz went abroad due to illness, adding that there are relevant statements on the matter by the medical board and government officials.

He further said that the “incompetent lot” is contradicting its own statements. “If Nawaz went abroad because of a deal then who allowed it,” he questioned.

He continued that Nawaz will return on his own will, and the time he wishes to return upon completion of his treatment.