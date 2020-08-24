Economy on right track, Imran says as current account rises into surplus

–After posting a deficit of $100m in June 2020, Pakistan’s current account records surplus of $424m in July 2020

–PM attributes ‘strong turnaround’ in current account balance to ‘record remittances and continuous increase in export volume’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country’s current account balance had recorded a surplus of $424 million in July, signalling that the economy was “on the right track”.

In a tweet, the prime minister noted that in July last year, the country had a current account deficit (CAD) of $613 million while last month the deficit stood at $100m.

He attributed the “strong turnaround” in the current account balance to “record remittances” and “continuing recovery in exports, which rose [by] 20 per cent compared to June 2020”.

This strong turnaround is a result of continuing recovery in exports, which rose 20 % compared to June 2020, & record remittances. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 24, 2020

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last week, the country received record-high remittances of $2.768 billion in the first month of the new fiscal year, following the record $23 billion received during the outgoing financial year.

“This [$2.768bn] is the highest-ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan,” SBP had said.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also lauded the current account surplus for July 2020 in a tweet, recalling that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had “inherited” a deficit of $2 billion “as a legacy of PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz]” government, which was in power until 2018.

PTI govt inherited a current account deficit of 2 billion $/ month as a legacy of PML N. In july 2020 Pakistan ran a current account surplus of 424 million $. Remember the current account deficits have led to massive external debt and compromises our independence and security — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 24, 2020

“Remember the current account deficits have led to massive external debt and compromises our independence and security,” he added.

In a series of tweets, the central bank said, “Pakistan’s current account balance swung into a surplus of $424 mn in July 2020 after posting a deficit of $100 mn in June. This is the fourth monthly surplus since last October, and a significant improvement on the deficit of $613 mn in the same month last year.”

The statistics revealed that the current account surplus stood at $424 million in July 2020 as compared with the current account deficit of $613 million in the same month of the last year.

The current account surplus may be attributed to record inflows of workers’ remittances in July 2020. In the month under review the workers’ remittances rose to $2.77 billion. This is the highest ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan, according to the SBP.

The SBP said in another tweet, “Strong turnaround is due to a continued recovery in exports and record-high remittances, with support from several policy and administrative initiatives by SBP and government. Exports sustained strong recovery, with m/m growth of further 19.7% in July on top of 25.5% in June.”

The exports also exhibited 6.1 percent growth to $2 billion in July 2020 as compared with $1.88 billion in the same month of the last year. On the other hand the import bill of the country declined by 0.7 percent to $3.68 billion in July 2020 as compared with $3.71 in the same month of the last year.

The trade deficit narrowed by 7.7 per cent to $1.68 billion in July 2020 as compared with the deficit of $1.83 billion in the same month of the last year.