Buzdar orders tight security for Muharram gatherings, processions

–Punjab govt reviews security measures for Ashura:

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the law-enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security to all gatherings and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram while ensuring implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to coronavirus.

The chief minister issued these directions while chairing a high-level meeting on Monday. During the meeting, the chief minister ordered police to ensure proper security for all gatherings and mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab health department declared an alert for the government hospitals during Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a circular, the health department has canceled leaves of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other staff of government hospitals.

The provincial health authorities have also directed teaching hospitals’ administrations to take necessary steps to meet any emergency situation and ensure the availability of life-saving medicines and keeping operation theaters in working condition.

The staff of hospitals’ emergency departments have been directed to remain alert until the 10th of Muharram (August 30).

The hospitals have also been instructed to keep additional staff on duty in emergency departments on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Punjab health department had also issued the SOPs aimed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the Muharram gatherings and processions.