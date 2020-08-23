The name of Pakistan,s Batting Wizard Zaheer Abbas who ruled the world of cricket for more than a decade has been included in ICC,s “Hall of Fame class 2020”. This announcement was made by the international Cricket council in a ceremony held online. Zaheer Abbas who received the title of runs machine had the ability to thwart even the strongest bowling line ups of that era- mainly West Indies and Australia. His presence on the pitch was always a threat for rivals as his batting was a treat to watch.

He represented Pakistan in 78 test matches and Scored 5,062 runs along with it he also played 62 oneday internationals for Pakistan and scored 2,572 runs. His batting brilliance was announced to the world when he scored billistering double century (274) in the second test match of his international career. It was a very famous quote about zaheer that when he batted it seemed like “Poetry was in motion”. Batting suzerain like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ijaz Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf and Younus Khan who later on earned recognition in late 90 learnt a lot from his batting. He was appointed the President of the international cricket council in 2015. Congratulating Zaheer, Chairman PCB Ahsan Mani called him a role model for the young generation who has left a positive impact on the gentleman’s game. Zaheer also rendered his services for PCB with downright dignity and proficiency. His amenities and Services are inimitable. Congratulations Zaheer Abbas

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja (K.K)

Sujawal