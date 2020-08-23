Why the QAnon conspiracy theory is worrying

Why this conspiracy theory is particularly dangerous

QAnon, an alien term that originated in 2017, has gained renewed momentum over the past few months. Supporters of this conspiracy theory back Donald Trump and adhere to radical tenets that lack factual evidence. QAnon followers hold that a supposed “deep state” is conspiring against Donald Trump – primarily corrupt Democrats who are paedophiles and Satan worshippers.

The connotation of this belief goes beyond Democrats. It has celebrities and politicians working together with governments across the world to participate in child sexual abuse. Travis View, the host of QAnon Anonymous, unveiled to Michel Martin in a podcast that Donald Trump constantly retweets Twitter messages by QAnon accounts– which only raises more eyebrows.

QAnon supporters also appear to winning Republican primaries– the recent case being Marjorie Taylor Greene, who will most probably serve in Georgia’s 14th congressional district. Greene is pro-Trump and an avid supporter of QAnon. She is widely known for her racist rants on social media that put Muslims, Jews and African-Americans to shame.

According to Politico, a series of social media videos caught her saying that Muslims do not belong in government. Greene has made loaded, generalized remarks by claiming that Islamic states and their countrymen have sexual intercourse with “little boys, little girls and multiple women.” She added that they marry their sisters, their cousins.

Marjorie Taylor Greene deemed the 2018 midterm elections as an “Islamic invasion of our government.” She went on to compare Democrat George Soros to a Nazi, and blatantly called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “a hypocrite” and “anti-American.” These are all reductive talking points that are reflective of anti-Semitic sentiments and sheer ignorance.

Trump allies and mouthpieces of QAnon endorse certain values that are unconstitutional, unethical and inhuman. To see them in powerful roles only hints at more lies, bigotry, hypocrisy, violence and denial. They will eventually stir more controversy in US politics and threaten the very fabric of American democracy and constitution

Donald Trump even congratulated Greene on Twitter, calling her a “future republican star” and “a real winner.” This move is an indication of Trump backing anyone who would toe his line.

Another Republican, Lauren Boebert, who is the Republican nominee of Colorado’s 3rd district, also subscribes to the QAnon agenda. She hopes that “QAnon is real because it only means America is getting stronger and better and people are returning to conservative values.”

Republican Senate nominee for the state of Oregon, Jo Rae Perkins, is another candidate who values QAnon principles, saying “I stand with Q and the team.” No one knows who the anonymous foe “Q” is. However, in a brave move, Facebook removed a QAnon support group that consisted of 200,000 followers.

It is alarming how quickly QAnon is taking charge of U.S. politics. The repercussions of having avid supporters of Trump in key positions to influence policy-making and decisions for the marginalized communities, are dire. There are currently ten active Republicans who believe in QAnon; some are even winning GOP primaries to serve different states across the USA.

Seeing false rhetoric like QAnon proliferating in US politics is dangerous territory. It enables people to commit more violence, especially when supporters of QAnon speak to American gun owners through their campaigns. This ideology also encourages white supremacists to carry out more vile attacks with dictators in the driver’s seat.

Elected officials who promote QAnon will only make America more divided and polarized. They are incapable of changing the political setup and making a difference in people’s lives if they look down on Latinos, Muslims, Jews and African-Americans. They will ultimately be serving these ethnic groups once they assume official duties.

