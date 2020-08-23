Thunderstorm forces 200 families in Surjani Town to relocate

KARACHI: The devastation caused by a recent spell of heavy rain forced 200 families in Surjani Town to relocate on Saturday.

The urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Yousaf Goth, Bismah Town, Sector 4-B, and other low-lying areas of Surjani Town expelled residents from their homes.

Rangers and Edhi workers helped in the process of relocation as various trucks and boats served as the source of transportation.

These areas have been severely affected by the fifth spell of rain as nullahs overflowed, and infrastructure was destroyed.

In New Karachi’s sector 5-E and the Hyderi Market, inundated roads were not cleared in time, resulting in dirty conditions and a spread of diseases.

The rain caused severe power failures throughout the city, as 600 K-Electric feeders tripped.

Areas that had experienced power outages included Surjani Town, Orangi Town, North Karachi, New Karachi, Liaquatabad, Jamshed Quarters, FC Area, Khamosh Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ahsanabad, Shadman Town, Safoora Goth, FB Area, Power House, parts of Clifton, among others.

MET Department Director Abdul Qayyum Bhutto expressed that 100mm of rain is expected on Saturday, adding that the monsoon spell can last until Wednesday and could cause urban flooding once again.