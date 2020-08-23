Supporting media

Media is the main source to keep us up to date and show the reality. But how is it supposed to reveal the truth when the journalists freedom to speech is violated? We live in a country where the people in power want to remain where they are by doing wrong and when a broadcast or print media highlights the news, the people voracious for power either ban it or threaten the journalists. Press freedom declines day by day. There were many times when the news channels were banned for months and many journalists have exiled from Pakistan for there lives were endangered. Press plays a profound role on shaping the society. Thus it is better it should show the veracity by having the full freedom for it.

Afroz MJ

Turbat, Kech