Sharif family mulls submitting Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports

–Dr Yasmin says Nawaz allowed treatment abroad on humanitarian grounds

LONDON/LAHORE: Sharif family has begun consultations with their legal team on whether to submit new medical reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former prime

minister Nawaz Sharif, it was learned on Sunday.The family will forward the medical reports to the court and government only after consultations with their legal team and doctors.

Dr Adnan Khan, the personal physician of Nawaz, said that the former prime minister’s medical reports were submitted eight times to the government and the Lahore High Court (LHC) from December 4, 2019 to June 26 this year.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dr Adnan said, “Nawaz Sharif was undergoing treatment in London due to ill health.”

He said, “Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and summaries duly notarized and attested were submitted as directed by and to Government of Punjab and Honourable LHC dated as follows: 01 DEC 2019, 04 DEC 2019, 13 JAN 2020, 30 JAN 2020, 12 FEB 2020, 18 MAR 2020, 28 APR 2020 and 26 JUN 2020.”

It is pertinent to note that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on 29 October 2019 suspended the sentence of former premier Nawaz on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Nawaz left for London on Tuesday, 20 days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption.

On 20 November 2019, PML-N supremo, accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Dr Adnan, reached London via air ambulance for treatment on an eight-week bail.

Before that, on October 26 Nawaz last procured bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the LHC.

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing on September 1 an appeal against the sentencing of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. A two-judge IHC bench will hear the appeal.

At the same time, NAB’s appeals against Nawaz Sharif’s extension of the sentence and his acquittal in the Flagship reference have also been fixed for hearing on the same day.

The last hearing on Nawaz Sharif’s appeal in the Al-Azizia reference was held on September 18.

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has been constituted to hear the appeals of Nawaz Sharif and the NAB.

It should be noted that Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had given the verdicts of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship references. Judge

Muhammad Arshad Malik was sacked by the LHC following a video scandal.

‘NAWAZ ALLOWED TREATMENT ABROAD ON HUMANITARIAN GROUNDS’:

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment on humanitarian grounds.

In a statement, she slammed the PML-N, saying the opposition party has made quite a fuss about the party leader’s health.

“We diagnosed Nawaz’s ailments and began his treatment but he had the intention of going abroad from the start,” she said. “Nawaz first said he will consult his personal physician and then demanded that he be allowed to have treatment abroad,” Dr Yasmin said, adding that Nawaz declined an offer to get treatment at any private hospital in the country.

The former premier was getting treatment at Services Hospital but later he was shifted to Sharif City Hospital on his request, where he decided to travel abroad for treatment, she recalled.

The minister said that the government had been ensuring his better treatment in the country, due to which his blood platelet count was improving, adding that he flew out of the country after assuring the government and the relevant court that he would return home after treatment.

She said that the PML-N leadership submitted old medical reports of Nawaz in the court six weeks after he had arrived in London for treatment. Nawaz’s personal doctor has not forwarded latest medical reports of the former premier so far, she added.

Dr Yasmin further said that the cabinet had directed the PML-N supremo to fly back to Pakistan over presenting incomplete medical reports.

Earlier, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Punjab government and provincial health minister Dr Yasmin gave permission to Nawaz to travel abroad.

The PML-N leader said that spokespersons should better concentrate on resolving the issues of the general masses instead of tweeting on Nawaz’s matter.

With additional input from TLTP