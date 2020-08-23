President’s speech

The speech delivered by the president of Pakistan to the joint session of parliament on August 20, 2020 did not seem like an address of a bipartisan head of the state. It sounded more like a fiery speech of a party worker trying to defend his party. It was boycotted by the opposition and in retrospect rightly so. I remember when the late president Ghulam Ishaq Khan gave a speech in a joint session, things were so bitter that one of the female lawmakers of PMLN, the opposition party at that time, threw her “dupatta” (head wear) at the speaker. It seems that all our politics are so tainted with hate and selfishness that nobody cares where the country is going. While the president in his address did not show even a shred of grace of being the head of the country, sounding more like an ordinary party worker, the opposition does not care about anything but their own interest. It seems the people of Pakistan rank too low in the priority of the parties in the power or the opposition. While people are dying under skyrocketing inflation, every deteriorating economy, and worst conditions in terms of health and safety, our politicians are busy in a farce to prove their party heads superiority. Perhaps we as a nation are destined to bear the woes of selfish leaders we keep choosing after freedom from the British to enjoy the fruit of democracy which has become our biggest nightmare.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad