PML- N always adopted path of escaping from the country, law: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that history has shown that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have always adopted the path of escaping from the country and the law.

Tagging the opposition’s draft for amendments in National Accountability Ordinance, in a tweet, he said that these were the sources and documents through which the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) was requested.

He said that for several days, the PML-N leadership had been giving the impression that they have not demanded any concessions but the draft of the amendments in NAB Ordinance given by the opposition belied the PML-N’s claim.

Separately, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry assailed leaders of the PML-N for holding the government responsible for allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

In a tweet, he said that PML-N leaders and their supporters in media used to say day and night how critically ill Nawaz was, and if he was not allowed to go abroad, his life would be in peril.

Since yesterday, these people have been saying that it was the government that had sent Sharif abroad and ask how could they ask him to fly back home, and this is the deceit and fib on the basis of which the PML-N was formed, he added.