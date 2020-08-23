Pakistan reports 4 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

–Punjab reports zero coronavirus deaths for second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 591 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths during the last 24 hours.

The latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in the country has reached 275,836 making it a significant count. According to the latest statistics, there are now only 10,694 active cases in the country.

A total of 24,956 coronavirus tests were carried out during the last twenty-four hours. Among the four who passed away from the virus on Saturday, three died in hospitals while one died out of hospital. The total death toll stands at 6,235.

The NCOC stated that there are no patients on ventilators in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 1,920 ventilators in the country, 121 are occupied.

Out of a total of 292,765 cases detected so far, 2,245 cases have been reported from AJK, 12,507 cases surfaced in Balochistan, 2,657 in GB, 15,493 in ICT, 35,720 in KP, 96,178 in Punjab and Sindh has so far reported 127,965 cases, stated the NCOC.

Meanwhile, more than 23.1 million people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world, and more than 14.91 million have recovered. At least 804,400 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India has had the highest number of daily new cases in the world for the last 18 days, with over 50,000 new cases every day. India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 3 million case mark, the country’s health ministry said, just 16 days after the number of cases surpassed 2 million.

An update released by the health ministry showed the death toll stands at 56,706. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded close to 70,000 new cases. The ministry figures show the western state of Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the government of Punjab Sunday reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day, while the number of total active cases in the province stands at 2,840.

According to official figures released by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 121 new Covid-19 cases surfaced over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,178.

The number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the province so far stands at 2,188. More than 863,000 samples have been tested in the province to detect Covid-19 infection so far. Whereas, the number of people recovered from the infection has surged to 91,150.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Sunday imposed “micro smart lockdown” in small neighbourhoods of three cities for a period of fourteen days to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus that has affected over 96,000 people and killed 2,188 across the province.

The cities where localities have been sealed include Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. More than a dozen areas have been locked down in these cities, including Lahore’s twelve areas that reported 28 cases of late. As many as 19,538 residents of the provincial capital will be under lockdown.

Rawalpindi’s three areas with a population of 947 people have been sealed after they reported seven coronavirus cases while two localities have been locked down in Gujranwala where 53 locals will be under lockdown.

Police personnel have been deployed in these areas to enforce the lockdown restrictions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on Saturday decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in several areas of the province for a period of two months to prevent the resurgence of deadly coronavirus which has played havoc across the world.

Under micro smart lockdown, small localities such as one building with multiple units or small neighbourhoods would be sealed. It must be noted that micro smart lockdown is being implemented in streets and small localities as per instructions of the federal government.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 274 new cases of coronavirus and one more death have been reported during the last 24 hours in the province.

In a statement, the chief minister said that 9,311 tests were conducted against which 274 new cases of coronavirus emerged that constituted three percent of current detection rate. He said that one more patient died of Covid-19, lifting the death toll in the province to 2,358.

CM Murad said that currently 4,463 patients are under treatment, of them 4,142 are in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 314 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 223 patients is stated to be critical, and 31 of them have been shifted to ventilators.