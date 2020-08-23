Pakistan Navy includes 054 frigate ship in its fleet

ISLAMABAD: The launching ceremony of 054 frigate ship, prepared in China for the Pakistan Navy, was held at China’s Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard on Sunday.

Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that timely completion of the project, despite the global pandemic situation, is a vindication of the shipyard’s professional capabilities.

According to the Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson, the ship will be equipped with all kinds of advanced technology, military equipment, weapons, and sensors.

The spokesperson said that the ship’s inclusion in the Pakistan Navy’s fleet will further improve efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.