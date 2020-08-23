No truth in ‘propaganda stories’ regarding CPEC employment: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chief retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday rejected “propaganda stories” against the employment opportunities created under the $60 billion game-changer project.

“[Please] ignore all fake news [and] stories regarding jobs, projects [and] individuals. All job [advertisements] will be posted on [the authority’s] website [and] official [accounts],” Bajwa tweeted.

The clarification tweet comes weeks after the authority launched an internship program to develop and train young leaders to work as “engine of growth for the country”.

Bajwa said the opportunities advertisements relating to the project would be posted on the website.