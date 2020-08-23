﻿ No truth in ‘propaganda stories’ regarding CPEC employment: Bajwa | Pakistan Today

No truth in ‘propaganda stories’ regarding CPEC employment: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chief retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday rejected “propaganda stories” against the employment opportunities created under the $60 billion game-changer project.

“[Please] ignore all fake news [and] stories regarding jobs, projects [and] individuals. All job [advertisements] will be posted on [the authority’s] website [and] official [accounts],” Bajwa tweeted.

The clarification tweet comes weeks after the authority launched an internship program to develop and train young leaders to work as “engine of growth for the country”.

Photo: CPEC Authority

Bajwa said the opportunities advertisements relating to the project would be posted on the website.



