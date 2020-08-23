Karachi’s seventh district has left the city a mess

The creation of Kemari district within Karachi division not only failed to alleviate the woes of a ravaged city, but raised the suspicion that the provincial government was indulging in a bit of gerrymandering before the coming local body polls. One effect of the new district would be the creation of a new district municipal committee, and as there have been complaints that the new district has excluded areas where Muhajirs are in majority, the new district will not yield a chairmanship for the MQM, which currently dominates the DMC chairmanships. Conceivably, this might also affect the drawing of constituency lines, but that is not due until after the next census, due in 2027, because the basic unit of constituencies are the districts.

However, the creation of another district, and of a new DMC, does not seem a solution to the most recent woes of the city, which has had the heaviest monsoon in decades. The knowledge of the new district has not brought any joy to the many residents of the city who have been stranded in their houses by flooding, starving because unable to go buy food (not that the shops were able to open) and thirsty because the water is polluted by untreated sewage. Where power has not broken down, it has been switched off by K-Electric itself, for fear of the combination of naked wires and floodwater electrocuting citizens wandering out of their homes.

With more rains predicted, the citizens of Karachi can only expect things to get worse. The authorities are taking things slowly, with the clearing of encroachments from three nullahs due to start today after almost a week of deliberations. While the provincial government did not see fit to consult anyone on creating the new district, it also does not see fit to give the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation the funds it needs to operate. If the federal government tries to do anything about an area where it has not just an ally, but also significant electoral stakes, the Sindh government begins to assert its prerogatives. The problem has been caused by past neglect, with the passage of time only adding complications. It is time to talk with all stakeholders about a solution. There is the temptation to hope for an all-powerful saviour, but that must be eschewed. It has been tried, and it doesn’t work.