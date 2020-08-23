NCOC reports suggest consistent decline in Covid-19 cases

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data suggested that the number of Covid-19 cases have continued to decline as only 591 cases and four Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday.

NCOC also reports that the total number of actives cases are 10,964 as of August 23, 2020.

Among the four who passed away from the virus on Saturday, three died in hospitals while one died out of hospital. The total death toll stands at 6,235.

As of yet, 275,836 cases have recovered from the virus.

Out of the 1,920 ventilators within the country, 121 are occupied. The NCOC stated that there were no patients on ventilators in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“A total of 292,765 cases detected so far (AJK 2245, Balochistan 12507, GB 2657, ICT 15493, KP 35720, Punjab 96178, Sindh 127965),” stated the NCOC.

However, Planning Minister Asad Umar cautioned the people regarding how coronavirus has still not been eliminated, and hence people must continue to follow Standard of Procedures (SOPs).

“Ever since this announcement [lifting lockdown restrictions] was made, I have been hearing from people that coronavirus has ended. I wish coronavirus would have been eliminated. However, unfortunately, the situation is not like that at the moment. We can’t say at this moment that coronavirus has been eliminated,” the minister had said.

Asad Umar praised the efforts of the general public in Pakistan in coordination with the federal government, who played a critical role in the reduction of Covid-19 cases.

“Whatever steps were taken by the state and the government could not have been effective if the public had not cooperated with us,” he said. ” A large part of the society helped the government. I would like to thank the media as well for sending our message to the public on what to do [to ward off the coronavirus],” he added.