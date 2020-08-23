Major political figures discuss the problems of Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah claimed that at least $10 billion were required to modernize the southern port city’s infrastructure, here on Sunday.

Shah talked about Karachi’s problems along with some major representatives of the main political parties in the city in a transmission aired live on a local news outlet- Geo News.

Taking note of the new monsoon spell that entered the city on July 26-27, he commented, “The city’s issues are not new; they have been here for some time. In the past four years, we have worked a lot on cleaning the storm drains in the city”.

“There was a lot of rain back in 2007 when nearly 200 people had died,” he added. The chief minister also talked about how the Sindh Government has been giving funds to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to clean the nullahs of the city.

“In the last four years, we cleared many nullahs in the city. Despite the rain the water was cleared within three to four hours,” he said, adding, “The major problem is due to a major structure which has blocked all nullahs in Karachi, which are the responsibility of the cantonments and DMCS.”

He additionally told the news outlet how the responsibility of cleaning the storm drains lie with KMC and that Sindh Government has given the required funding for it.

The spokesperson for the Sindh government, Senator Murtaza Wahab, said that he would identify the issues plaguing the metropolis rather than mudslinging.

“Until and unless we all understand the challenges that Karachi faces, they cannot be resolved,” Wahab added.

CM Shah emphasized that although 187mm of rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town and Nazimabad, the rainwater was cleared in 3-4 hours. “Shahrah-e-Faisal was not blocked despite the heavy rain,” he added.

Chief Minister added that in the past four years, a lot of work was done to clean the nullahs, yet water still stagnated at KDA and Nagan Chowrangis for four or five days. “Even now, there’s rainwater in New Karachi,” he added, saying the government had been giving funds to the KMC to clear the nullahs.

Shah said that he had met the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, a few days ago, and was grateful to the authority for clearing three nullahs in Karachi.

“The Supreme Court had ordered the NDMA to clear all the nullahs. When it rained again, the Gujjar nullah overflowed once more,” he noted.

The CM admitted that the KMC was short on funds, informing that only Rs1.5 billion was collected through property taxes in Karachi, as opposed to Rs55 billion in Mumbai in the same category.

“Garbage collection is a major problem in Karachi,” Shah said.

Commenting on the recently formed coordination committee, the CM informed that it comprised federal and provincial ministers.

“Such committees have been set up in the past as well,” he said, stating that there was a communication gap between the government of Sindh and Centre.

“The committee will not bring administrative matters under discussions,” he stated.

Responding to the chief minister’s remarks about KMC having the responsibility to clean up drains in the city, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that Karachi did not fall under the domain of one man.

“One person does not have entire city’s domain,” Akhtar said, adding that the issues originated from the fact that the powers were not with one person.

“Till the local governments are not given power, nothing can be done. Cleaning nullahs is my responsibility but I only did so until I had the resources,” he added, stressing that had the Article 148 been imposed, the city would not have been facing these issues.

However, the nullahs would not be cleaned until the DMCs had funds and resources, he added, saying that KMC was short of Rs130 million in salaries.

A senior leader of the PTI and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that everyone has been hearing for “many years that there will be a master plan for Karachi”.

“But there’s currently no active master plan for Karachi,” he said. “A master plan should be prepared in proportion to the population growth” of Karachi.

Naqvi additionally highlighted the dismal state of public transport in the city.

Speaking of the recently formed committee comprising of representatives from the Centre and Sindh government, the PTI leader said that its focus was “for specific projects only”.

However, “Karachi’s identity should not be lost,” he underscored.

PSP Chairperson Syed Mustafa Kamal, in response to the aforementioned discussion, claimed that the chief minister of Sindh was not provided with accurate information. He warned that, if continued, no solution will be reached for the problems.

“It is wrong to say that the situation in Karachi was bad before but is better now,” said Kamal, who was the mayor of Pakistan’s financial capital from 2010 to 2015.

He rejected multiple districts in Karachi, saying that the city “should remain one district”.

He suggested the establishment of towns if the city was to be decentralized.

Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, said that there was no system of accountability in the local government.

“We don’t mind the local government being empowered. A lot of people were hired in the local government in the past and those appointees are nowhere to be found today,” he said.

“The relentless exercise of power in local government should be checked,” he underlined, adding that the lack of resources in the KMC was due to a large number of recruitments in the past.