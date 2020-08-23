Karachi to receive rain till Tuesday: MET

KARACHI: The MET office has forecast monsoon rainfall in Karachi and parts of Sindh till Tuesday.

A monsoon low persists over eastern Sindh with another low-pressure area prevailing over central India. Under influence of these systems widespread rain/thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur in Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Thatta, Sanghar, Hyderabad and Karachi districts, and almost all the places in rest of Sindh till 25th August, according to the PMD forecast.

Sea breeze is still not restored in Karachi due to the monsoon low. The city will experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather, which could turn into rain and thunderstorms with a few heavy falls in the afternoon or evening, the met office said.