IPU president calls for evolving joint strategy to overcome Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Parliamentary Union President Gabriela Cuevas Barron, with her two-member delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a five-day visit to Pakistan.

A detailed briefing was given to the visiting dignitary at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services Islamabad.

Gabriela is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Speaking on the occasion, the Senate chairman appreciated the steps taken by IPU for the cause of democracy.

He said that eradication of inequality is part of IPU’s agenda and joint efforts are needed for this purpose.

Gabriela, on the occasion, said that it is the prime responsibility of the parliament to defend human rights and democracy.

She urged governments and world parliaments to evolve a joint strategy to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.