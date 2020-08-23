Indian official’s ‘irresponsible’ comments over Pak-China Statement rejected by FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office has dismissed the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson’s ‘irresponsible’ comments regarding the joint press release of the Second Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday said that “The [Indian] Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) contentions about Jammu and Kashmir being the so-called ‘integral and inalienable part’ of India and an ‘internal affair’ are a laughable fiction, totally contrary to historical and legal facts and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions”.

The FO claimed that India has no “locus standi” on the Kashmir issue whatsoever, adding that India’s claims regarding Kashmir hold no historical, legal or moral basis.

Pakistan reminded India to fulfil its international obligations rather than being involved in slandering and misleading.

The statement further said that “India must immediately vacate its illegal and forcible occupation of IoK and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions”.

The FO also rejected India’s spiteful defamation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that such intentions are a depiction of India’s misleading assertions finding a voice in the global community.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Qureshi met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hainan province in which they exchanged views regarding Covid-19, bilateral relations, international & regional issues of mutual interest, etc.

A joint statement was issued after the dialogue stating that China suggested that the Kashmir problem requires a bilateral solution rather than a unilateral one. It further added that any solution must be resolved peacefully under the conventions laid down by the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements.