In Judges we trust

An acquittal shos u the whole judiciary

Because of my poor eyesight and arthritic fingers, I am dictating this article to my 13-year-old granddaughter, Zara, who is a super child and will hopefully continue the family tradition of writing truth without fear. I am grateful to the magistrate for throwing out the suo motu case. Atiqa Odho won admirably, and Iftikhar Chaudhry lost ignominiously. This is going to be an article written in anger, but it must come out, for the sake of the record if for nothing else.

I am glad that Atiqa Odho won her spurious case because it proved what I have been saying for long: that Pakistan has an extremely wanting judiciary and largely mediocre judges. Judges being mediocre is natural, because good lawyers earn so much that the salary and benefits of a judge are petty cash for them. Mediocre lawyers become judges of the superior judiciary and the briefless lawyers become magistrates. No wonder that hundreds of cases, indeed thousands, are pending at every level while many accused cool their heels in prison, undergoing endless mental torture, along with their families and friends. Waiting upon the judges and the broken judiciary, they spend more time in prison undergoing mental torture and more time than they would have if they had been found guilty.

So it was with Atiqa Odho, who spent nine long years awaiting judgment on a completely spurious case and in the meantime undergoing mental torture, opprobrium and loss of income, amongst others, while her mother and children went through hell for this issue to be decided. Had she not been a celebrity, she would have likely spent this time in prison. During this period, some eleven or twelve judges were changed, so the case would have to start all over again every time. What a joke.

In our country, unfortunately, class is measured by wealth, and in Pakistan, if you are wealthy, no matter how you acquired that wealth, you are placed in the top class. By that measure, Iftikhar Chaudhry should rejoice in the upper class. I would not disgrace the lower class by including him in it. I pray that we will never see the likes of him again

What was the case? Nothing. Trivial. The former Chief Justice of Pakistan, who has mercifully retired, decided to institute a suo motu case against her for allegedly carrying two bottles of alcohol in her luggage from Islamabad to Karachi. Had there really been two bottles, they would probably have consumed them by now. Anyway, an admirable magistrate finally acquitted her for lack of evidence. It was the self same Iftikhar Chaudhry that forced airport customs to register a complaint against her, but when asked to produce evidence, obviously they could not, nor could they produce any credible witnesses. And so the charade went on, for 11 years, doing her incalculable unnecessary damage.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar Chaudhry continued on his destructive spree. He took many suo motu notices on even more spurious cases, like the price of samosas and the car park fee people take at Karachi Airport, lowering the price in the first case and increasing it the second. Is this the job of a Chief Justice? In Iftikhar Chaudhry’s world view, triviality is. Meantime, he did the judiciary and Pakistan incalculable damage. Is he going to pay the price for this? Is he going to compensate Atiqa Odho for 11 wasted years and her suffering? Such people ought to be consigned to the trashcan of history where they belong.

This is not all. Iftikhar Chaudhry ratified the first Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) when General Musharraf took over but rejected the second PCO. In the first instance, he accepted the PCO to save his job; in the second he rejected it to get his job back. It was one of Musharraf’s big mistakes to appoint him Chief Justice.

Iftikhar Chaudhry the spurious judge, who loved spurious cases, allegedly indulged in corruption, using his son as a shield. Nothing new there, because our corrupt leaders also use their children as shields to escape charges of corruption. His son allegedly took a huge amount of money and benefits from a real estate builder, but in actuality, was it the father who was being paid off? Would the builder even have given a cup of tea to the forgettable son if his father was not the Chief Justice? The case became so big, that it went to the Supreme Court, which to its abiding shame, put it on ice, with Iftikhar Chaudhry leading the bench for a time and then leaving it.

Why did Iftikhar Chaudhry institute this case against Atiqa Odho? One cannot be sure of the intent. Could it be that she was so famous and some of the fame would rub off on him? Can’t rule it out. But I believe that the real reason was that she had joined President Musharraf’s political party. He had it in for him because Musharraf had thrown him and other judges of his ilk out of the judiciary, but in the end, with the help of equally wanting lawyers, civil society and many confused people, he got reinstated. These people thought that they were fighting for the principle of an independent judiciary. But they didn’t stop to think, that the person who they were fighting for, was the symbol of a runaway, man-eating judiciary who would damage it woefully. Their real purpose was to get President Musharraf and that they did do. Not long after, their victory turned around to bite them; the health of many declined when they realised what they had done.

Victor Hugo described this class of people admirably in Les Miserables as:

“That…class formed of low people who have risen, and intelligent people who have fallen, which lies between the classes called middle and lower, and which unites some of the faults of the latter with nearly all the vices of the former, without possessing the generous impulses of the workman, or the respectability of the bourgeoisie. They were of those dwarfish natures, which, if perchance heated by some sullen fire, easily become monstrous…”

In our country, unfortunately, class is measured by wealth, and in Pakistan, if you are wealthy, no matter how you acquired that wealth, you are placed in the top class. By that measure, Iftikhar Chaudhry should rejoice in the upper class. I would not disgrace the lower class by including him in it. I pray that we will never see the likes of him again.