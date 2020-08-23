Court to indict PPP leader tomorrow

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur will indict opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case against him on Monday (tomorrow).

The court will hear the case against the former National Assembly opposition leader and 17 other suspects. His wife Talat Bibi and nephew Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Owais Qadir Shah will appear before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also nominated Shah’s two wives, two sons and son-in-law in the reference.

The prosecutor had also requested the judge to indict all the accused in the case.

The agency had arrested Shah in September last year in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. Shah, however, has distanced himself from the properties which the bureau attributed to him, saying that these properties belonged to someone else and he had nothing to do with them.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to the alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets. The following year, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In July last, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.

At the time of his arrest, Shah said he had declared his assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and there was nothing in his name or in the name of his dependents.