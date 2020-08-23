Coronavirus second wave

Improvement should not make us let our guard down

The coronavirus has now killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, but while Covid-19 has not finished taking the world in its grip in its first wave, the second wave is already upon us, earlier than predicted, as the number of infections in those countries where it had gone down begins to rise. Infections are already beginning to rise to levels unseen for months in Italy, France and Germany, even before the onset of autumn, when cold weather was expected to bring a revival in the infection. It might be a cause for jubilation in Pakistan that the worst is behind us, and that with just over 6,200 deaths, the country has got off lightly, but it should not be a cause of relaxation. The first wave is not yet over, and cases are still registering a disturbing uptick in neighboring India, which now has the third highest number of infections, as well as deaths.

There is also a north-south pattern, which probably has more to do with the weather than anything else. While it not yet autumn in Europe, summer has lost some of its intensity, and there is nip in the air which the coronavirus probably finds encouraging, even if human beings do not notice it as yet. That means it is probably inevitable that a second wave will strike us again in the coming weeks, if not days. In turn, that might mean that the re-opening of the economy that has been witnessed of late, might prove to be premature. That has been the case in the USA, where re-openings were quickly followed by revivals of the infection, and the re-imposition of lockdowns.

The most immediate challenge ahead is that of Ashura. It is only by sticking persistently to the SOPs that the challenge it presents can be overcome. It should not be forgotten that Pakistan experienced a fresh outbreak after Eidul Fitr, when SOPs and social distancing were thrown to the winds with predictable consequences afterwards. It is not going to be over with Ashura. The next big challenge will be the re-opening of educational institutions. All resources necessary must be doted to meeting it.