Chappak: A true story

Bollywood film Chhapaak produced by Meghna Gulzar is a heart-warming story of a young acid victim girl Laxmi Agarwal. The movie was released on 10th, January ,2020 where we could see a famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone playing the role of Laxshmi Agarwal. In the film it shows that a man who is Laxshmi’s family friend attacked on her with acid since he got jealoused , seeing Laxmi to love another boy and instead of him. Laxshmi suffered through many surgeries to recover her self,but her skin still could not be the same as it was before. Unfortunately, her all dreams got burnt with her skin. She never went out of her home because people stared at her and children used to get afraid when they saw her destroyed skin. But her lawyer motivated her to come out and fight for her justice as the lawyer could not fight without her. Besides, Laxshmi demanded a very strict punishment of ten years for the culprit. In India there was not such a strict rule for the acid attackers. Therefore, it took them several years to fight for her justice. During this period ,Laxshmi applied for job at multiple places but got rejected due to her burnt skin. After that, she found a man who had made a group of acid survivors who worked against acid attack. Thus, Laxshmi got a job there and worked against acid violence. After many years of hard work and fight Laxshmi got justice. The culprit of Laxshmi got jailed for ten long years. This film shows that first acid is found in brains that’s why one dares to destroy someone’s life. Chhapaak exposes the hurdles that a acid survivor faces, but Laxshmi as a victim did not give up and faught until she got justice. And her fight is continued unless acid attacks finishes fully.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat