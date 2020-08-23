Buzdar forms committee to resolve civic issues of Lahore

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has constituted a committee to resolve the civic issues of Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting in this regard on Sunday.

Buzdar assigned tasks to the various departments to bring uplift and betterment of Lahore while taking important decisions during the meeting. It was decided to constitute a ministerial committee to resolve the problems of Lahore on a permanent basis. The meeting of this committee will be held after every 15 days and concerned departments will submit their relevant reports.

The chief minister directed the concerned departments to undertake concrete and everlasting measures, adding that consolidated planning must be made for resolving parking problems along with eradicating overcharging issues. He asserted that action must be taken against those selling charity meat and birds on different roads of the city.

He disclosed that special measures will be taken to save the citizens from stray dogs. He said that a crackdown will be launched against drug addicts found near metro bus bridges and underpasses. It was also decided to take prompt measures for rooting out the increasing beggary trend.

It was decided to launch stern action against smoke emitting vehicles in order to protect the environment as well as curb environmental pollution surrounding the city.

Buzdar illustrated that ugly looking wall chalking will be done away with and painting/graffiti will be done on the walls of government departments. He intimated that legal action will be taken against non-approved housing societies in the city.

He maintained that the trend of doing trade and business activities in the residential areas will be discouraged. He directed that solid steps must be taken to eradicate the increasing encroachments trend in the city.

Buzdar stated that construction and repair of important roads across the city will be done on a preferential basis. He asserted that development projects of Lahore must be completed on priority basis at the earliest.

The chief minister outlined that streetlights will be restored all over the city. He underscored that a special plan will be chalked out for the restoration of parks, green belts and horticulture. He stressed that non-functional water filtration plants after going through necessary repair work will be restored in various areas of the city.

The chief minister directed that projects should be prepared for the beautification of Jallo Butterfly Park, Istanbul Chowk and other areas. He asserted that the presence of doctors performing their duties in different dispensaries of the city must be ensured.

Buzdar directed that traffic management plan should be formulated keeping in view heavy volume of traffic on the roads of Lahore. He directed that foolproof planning must be undertaken to bring improvements in the law & order along with decreasing crime rate in the city.

The chief minister highlighted that Lahore is not only the heart of Punjab but also of Pakistan, adding that Lahore must become an exemplary city of Pakistan. He emphasized that he wants to resolve problems of the Lahorites. He outlined that he would himself go out to check and monitor different affairs of the city.

He maintained that every visitor coming to Lahore should clearly witness a significant and a visible change undertaken in the city. He said that he did not do injustice with anyone and warned that he would not tolerate any lapse or laxity in delivering official work.

The chief secretary, IGP, secretary social welfare, commissioner Lahore division, CCPO, DG PHA, MD WMC, MD WASA, DG LDA, DG Child Protection Bureau, MD PSCA and high officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.