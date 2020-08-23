Another IAF pilot commits suicide in IOK

JAMMU: Another Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has committed suicide by shooting himself with a service pistol.

According to details, a warrant officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol inside a camp in Jammu area of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Warrant Officer, Inder Pal Singh, 53, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, shot himself at Air Force Station, Kalu Chak, on the outskirts of Jammu.

Inder Pal Singh’s colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

This incident of suicide has raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in Indian Occupied Kashmir to 467 from January 2007 to date. This was the second incident of suicide among the IAF personnel posted in the Jammu region this month.

Earlier on August 8, an IAF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Udhampur district.

Earlier on Friday last, two Indian soldiers committed suicide in Kupwara and Poonch districts of IOK.

According to details, a soldier of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) committed suicide by shooting himself dead in the Kupwara district. The deceased BSF soldier was identified as Head Constable Kundan Ram Kumar of 169 Battalion. He ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at Brinwari area in Kupwara district.

Meanwhile, another soldier, Mohit Kumar of 39 Rashtriya Rifles, shot himself dead with his service rifle in a forward area in the Mankato Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu region.