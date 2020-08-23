ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa, on Sunday, turned down the propagandist stories against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Recently noticed attempts to subvert CPEC by lies and propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals,” tweeted Bajwa.

The premiere’s aid urged the people to pay no heed to the fake news circulating with regard to jobs, projects, and individuals under the name of CPEC.

He said that all job advertisements relating to the mega project would be posted on the official website- http://www.cpecauthority.gov.pk.

Earlier this month, the CPEC Authority had launched an internship program to develop young leaders with maximum productivity, described as “an inclusive and national project that will prove as an engine of growth for the country,” by Bajwa in one of his tweets.

He had informed that human and social development was the government’s priority focus. “With 60% youth population, a tremendous opportunity exists to empower youth.”

Bajwa urged the youth to join this specific three months long internship.

The authority will select 100 people with a maximum age of 30 years in the first internship programme that will start in October 2020.