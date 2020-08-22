Young girl killed after alleged rape in Lahore

LAHORE: A 14-year-old girl was killed after allegedly being raped in the Manawan area of the provincial capital, police said on Saturday.

The heirs of the deceased tried to bury the body of the girl without bringing the incident into the notice of the police. However, police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

According to police sources, the girl was strangled to death and torture marks were visible on her neck. “More facts would be revealed after the autopsy report and investigation”, said the local police.

Last month, a Lahore girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men including her ‘friend’ with whom she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app.

In her police complaint, the girl had stated that she befriended a boy, Shiraz, through TikTok app 20 days ago and later she reached Samanabad area over being called by him. She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car where two men were also sitting there.

The girl claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men at gunpoint inside the vehicle.