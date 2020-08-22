Water crisis includes difficulty in obtaining fresh water .In Pakistan we face an acute water scarcity which further increases day by day.With the disastrous construction going on in most of the busy cities. The water transporting canal systems and sewage systems have been highly affected.

Furthermore, climate changes in Pakistan as instants the low rate of rainfall, increasing demands because of over population and overuse of fresh and clean water result in water deprivation. Government should first focus on the storage of water and try to resolve it by building dams to fulfill people’s requirements.Also, landscaping irrigation systems should be implemented to provide enough water to farmers for land irrigation in the dry season.

Overuse of water has sucked up life from rivers and lakes and have diminished the supply.People should be educated and aware as to prevent water shortage and follow ‘WATER IS LIFE, SAVE IT’.As the globe grows, so does the need for water and so does the resources shrank. According to experts, if we don’t overcome water scarcity in the near future, We will have to face scarcity of water.

Moiz Ahmed Siddiqui

Karachi