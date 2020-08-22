UAE peace deal

On 13 August, UAE signed a peace deal with Israel, under the leadership of President Trump. The peace deal leads to full normalization of diplomatic relations between both states. Donald Trump said in the agreement of 13 August, “Our version is peace, security, and prosperity _ in this world”. Everyone knows how unpredictable Mr Trump is, attacking Iran was also a way of peace according to him. Muslim countries are against this deal seeing it as a betrayal caused in Arab world. This act by UAE is really disheartening for Plastaniens. Our religion taught us that Muslims are brothers and UAE’s deal with Israel is the deal of accepting brutality and deaths of her own brothers in the hands of Israel.

Mahnaz Mushtaq

Turbat