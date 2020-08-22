Tribute to Hasil Bizenjo 

Renowned politician Hasil Bizenjo Son of stalwart figure Mir Ghous bux bijenzo passed away at the age of 62 after fighting long with cancer. He inherited progressive politics from his father and always remained a sturdy voice of Balochistan,s Rights.

He started his political career from student politics and he was among the founding members of Baloch Students Organization. His strong participation in Movement of Restoration of Democracy (MRD) during the dictatorial regime groomed his political skills and made him a vital persona of mainstream politics in Pakistan.

In 1990 after the death of his father he was elected member of the National Assembly and was elected again in 1997. He founded Balochistan National Democratic Party which then made alliance with Balochistan National movement, and as a result of that alliance Balochistan National Party was formed.

Mr Bizenjo served as the federal minister for Maritime Affairs and also as a senator where he shortly served as leader of the house. In his relatively brief political career he proved himself as a man of his own precept who never compromised on the rights of his land.

With his death an era of peaceful political struggle in Balochistan has ended. We will now hear even less from the province from where a strange silence prevails

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja (K.K)

Hussain Abad :Sujawal