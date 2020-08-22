It is a matter of great concern that, Over the last many decades, the humble citizens of sukkur have been facing myriad of hurdles. Loadshedding is the most serious issue which has remained unresolved. Owing to long loadshedding, people can not achieve their desired goals. From shopkeeper to students, all got interrupted in their work. Sukkur Electric Power Company ( Sepco) is only held responsible for the power outages. It has some corrupt line men who deliberately ensure long power interruption and take bribe. Despite installing new electric meters and power cable system, the issue is unresolved.

Though sepco has reduced power outages from many of it’s feeders, yet Ahmad Nagar feeder experience upto 12 hours of loadshedding a day.

In the age of science and technology, the masses of sukkur city still live in dark age. It is requested to all the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to resolve the issue and take action against Sepco Mafia.

Farooque Panhwar

Sukkur