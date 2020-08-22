Rescue work underway as rains inundate Karachi streets

–Three drown in Gujjar Nullah; Water overflows from Malir spillway

KARACHI:

Pakistan Army’s rescue teams are working along with the civil administration in the areas affected by the monsoon rains in the port city after roads and streets turned into rivers and nullahs after the latest spell of monsoon downpour.

The process of water drainage is underway in the low-lying areas of the city where rainwater has entered the house.

The rescue teams recovered bodies of two people who were drowned in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah on Friday night. At least three people drowned in the Gujjar Nullah on Friday and on Saturday morning. The rescue officials have retrieved two bodies while a search for the remaining person is underway. The victims have been identified as Nasir and Bilal.

According to rescue officials, three people, Nasir, his son Bilal and brother Adnan were swept into the drain by strong water currents as the area flooded due to heavy rain on Friday.

The fifth spell of monsoon rains in Karachi has submerged many areas of the metropolis, damaging houses and vehicles in low-lying areas. A dilapidated water drainage system in the port city is said to be a major cause of the flooding in the metropolis during rainfall.

Unplanned land conversions for commercial gains, the rise of informal settlements, many situated dangerously on the edge of nullahs, and lack of proper planning played havoc with the urban infrastructure, including the storm-water drains in Karachi.

People in Surjani Town’s Sector 4-B are trapped inside their houses as the authorities failed to drain out the rainwater.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) weather report, Surjani area received a maximum 186 millimetres of rainfall, in Karachi on Friday.

According to rain figures, North Karachi received 106.4 millimetres of rainfall, North Nazimabad, 106 mm; Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 84 mm, Masroor Base, 54 mm; Saadi Town, 37mm; University Road, 28mm; Landhi, 25mm; Faisal Base, 22 mm; Jinnah Terminal, 21mm; Saddar 20 mm; Old Airport, 14 mm; and Keamari, 12mm.

Meanwhile, the district council on Saturday imposed a ban on bathing in Malir river after the overflow of water at Malir spillway.

Chairman District Council Salman Abdullah Murad visited the spillway with a team of experts to inspect the damage to the structure. The team of engineers inspected the damage and started a survey for filling in the breach at Malir Spillway.

The chairman district council also contacted the deputy commissioner Malir, who imposed an immediate ban over bathing at the spillway.

The district council chief also met with the cultivators of Malir and sought details about the incident. It is to be mentioned here that recent spell of monsoon rainfall has caused flooding in Malir River and rising level of the water swept away the filter wall of the spillway.

The breach in the dyke and flooding posed a threat to the Korangi industrial area and the adjacent population.

A spokesperson of the Traffic Police has said that Korangi Causeway has been closed for traffic due to the rising water level.

“The vehicular traffic from Mehmoodabad is being diverted towards Qayyumabad, while the traffic flow from Godown Chowrang is being guided to Jam Sadiq bridge,” traffic police said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has more rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday to Monday. Under the influence of this system, rain/wind-thundershower, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu, and Sibbi from Friday to Monday.